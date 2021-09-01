Cancel
Premier League

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Saul Niguez as Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann rejoins Atletico Madrid

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 7 days ago

It was a tremendous transfer deadline day with several transfers completed with minutes to spare as the Premier League dominated the market once again in terms of total spend.

There were big deals elsewhere though, including Eduardo Camavinga signing for Real Madrid from Stade Rennais, but the one that didn’t happen dominated the headlines: Kylian Mbappe stays at Paris Saint-Germain, that’s despite the France international having just one year remaining on his contract and Real Madrid making a bid of £172m (€200m).

For PSG, it was all about the Champions League and they even splashed out late on Nuno Mendes to ram home the point and prove their strength to resist Los Blancos in the ongoing power struggle.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially a Manchester United player and was unveiled in a red shirt - though we now await what number he will wear at Old Trafford in his second spell at the club. The return of the Portuguese allowed Daniel James to move on and finally join Leeds United for £25m two years after coming as close as possible to signing for a team when he left Swansea .

Chelsea had a fine window, signing Romelu Lukaku and adding Saul Niguez late on via a loan, with an option to buy, though they did miss out on one big deal, centre-back Jules Kounde stays at Sevilla despite interest from the Blues.

Arsenal were the other busy club as the deadline expired, retaining the disgruntled Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who had spoken out on his desire to leave , while allowing Hector Bellerin to join Real Betis on loan and bringing in Japan right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna for around £17m .

There is still the potential to add free agents, which will be the route for Serge Aurier after his Tottenham contract was mutually ended , with Spurs signing Emerson Royal from Barcelona - here’s all the latest news and reaction to the summer transfer window.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

