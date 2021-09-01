3 Ibiza Hotspots Proving There’s More To The White Isle Than Great Nightlife

Clubs are closed this summer on The White Isle, making for a different energy all around. The focus is more on food, drink and relaxation than ever before, as people head to Ibiza for some R&R after a difficult year at home. Right now, the fashion pack is most likely to be found at El Silencio, a new beach house in Cala Moli, which includes a fabulous pool and lounging area (perfect for families by day and embraced by the younger set at night), a Pharrell-backed restaurant, ToShare, and a large-scale octopus-inspired installation by Miranda Makaroff. With a calendar of top-end DJs and pop-ups scheduled for the coming months (not to mention co-working spaces), El Silencio is set to be the hang out for creatives on the island moving forward, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Riccardo Tisci dropping in recently. Our number-one tip: make sure you’re there for sunset.