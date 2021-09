Transfer deadline day is here. At around 6pm ET today clubs around Europe will have to settle for what they've got, leading to a mad rush to get new signings across the line. So far Juventus have announced the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United for just over $27 million, a significant loss for the Italian giants, with the Red Devils soon confirming the return of one of the greatest players of their recent history after the two clubs reached an agreement last week.