DEFENSE MINISTER AL ATTIYAH: (Via interpreter) As-salamu alaikum. First off, I would like to welcome His Excellency Secretary Blinken and His Excellency Secretary Austin. We always, when we meet our colleagues from the United States of America, we discuss about - we discuss our relations and how to improve them. Today we spoke about Afghanistan and the humanitarian work, Afghanistan and the evacuation, the technical aspects. Of course, the technical side is rather complex. I will leave that to my colleague and brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. The floor is yours.