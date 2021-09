MILWAUKEE — For eight emboldening innings the Cardinals had the kind of game, the kind of finishing touch to a statement series they’ve been chasing and promising for so much of the season. They seized an early lead Sunday against Milwaukee’s ace Corbin Burnes, they got power from Tyler O’Neill to add heft to that lead and savvy from lefty Jon Lester to hold it, and lastly a golden flash of the glove by Paul Goldschmidt in the eighth defended that lead.