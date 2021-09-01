Top North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty to drunken driving
BISMARCK (AP) — A Minot lawmaker will plead guilty to drunken driving rather than proceed to trial, his attorney said Monday. Republican Rep. Scott Louser, who is the House assistant majority leader, was pulled over after crossing from Mandan into Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer observed his 2021 Cadillac Escalade weaving partially into neighboring lanes, according to a probable cause affidavit.www.minotdailynews.com
