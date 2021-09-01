District Court – Ward County
Possession of methamphetamine, second offense (Class C felony) — Ivy Church-Thompson, 20, Glenburn, 360 days, first serve 80 days, credit for 73 days served and seven days off sentence for good behavior, two years supervised probation, offense will be deemed a Class A misdemeanor upon successful completion of probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, $575 indigent recoupment, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, also possession of methamphetamine, second offense (Class C felony), 360 days, first serve 80 days, credit for 73 days served and seven days off sentence for good behavior, two years supervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee.
