Fire department pay battle heats up as firefighters say staffing issues put public safety at risk
The dispersal of the heavy rescue squad was the breaking point for the Alexandria Fire Department, a representative of the local union said. Jeremy McClayton, organizer for the International Association of Firefighters Local 2141, said the unit — which handles construction site emergencies, operates the jaws of life in car crashes, and performs flooding rescues — was dispersed to fill gaps in staffing across the department. For a fire department seeing a widespread exodus and forced overtime, it was a step too far.www.alxnow.com
