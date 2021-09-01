CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire department pay battle heats up as firefighters say staffing issues put public safety at risk

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dispersal of the heavy rescue squad was the breaking point for the Alexandria Fire Department, a representative of the local union said. Jeremy McClayton, organizer for the International Association of Firefighters Local 2141, said the unit — which handles construction site emergencies, operates the jaws of life in car crashes, and performs flooding rescues — was dispersed to fill gaps in staffing across the department. For a fire department seeing a widespread exodus and forced overtime, it was a step too far.

