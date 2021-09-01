Fire department pay battle heats up as firefighters say staffing issues put public safety at risk

Three divisions within the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) teamed up and helped host the 6th annual Girl's Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) this past weekend. The Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEMHS), Connecticut State Police, and Connecticut Fire Academy (CFA) partnered together with the GFFC to introduce young ladies, ages 13-18, to a career in public safety. The Girl's Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) is a training program that focuses on empowering young ladies to think outside the box. GFFC opens young ladies minds and help them venture into the careers of public service. This year's camp was hosted by New Britain Fire Department.