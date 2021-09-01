Cancel
Food & Drinks

Helpful Hints

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HELOISE: My husband loves it when I make brown gravy, but I think it's boring. How can I perk up brown gravy so it doesn't always taste the same?. DEAR READER: Brown some mushrooms and add to the gravy, or add a vegetable bouillon cube. Use the water you used to boil potatoes and add a bay leaf for more flavor. Some cooks add a tablespoon of coffee to their gravy. Go ahead and experiment with different seasonings and spices to see which ones you like best. Have some fun with it.

