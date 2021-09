Crystal has sold the Crystal Esprit, saying that the small-yacht concept does not fit into its future plans. "Crystal Esprit has been a wonderful part of the Crystal fleet, offering a boutique yachting experience unmatched in the industry, earning the devotion of discerning travelers and winning awards since her debut in 2015," Crystal said in a statement. "However, as we have been evaluating our focus post-pandemic, the single, small-yacht concept does not fit into future plans for the company as we continue to concentrate on the successful deployment of our Crystal ocean, river and expedition fleets, as well as exploring newbuilds for expansion."