Advanced Persistent Threat Solution Market May Set New Growth Story | Blue Coat Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec

The global Indoor Air Purification market is forecast to reach USD 37.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector expects to be powered by an increased prevalence of infectious pathogens, as well as increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Many of the variables projected to drive change are also improved working standards, increased disposable earnings, and enhanced health literacy. The rising need for air pollution control equipment to be introduced anticipates rising demand for air purifiers, especially in emerging regions. Growing understanding of health expects to make a significant contribution to growth, particularly among urban youth.