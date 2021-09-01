Multi Cloud Storage Market Strategic Assessment And Forecast Till 2026 | Rackspace, Red Hat, Google

This blog is a joint collaboration between Cisco (Ravi Balakrishnan) and F5 (Patrick Campbell) It was 2015 when F5 released its first modules to automate tasks related to their BIG-IP Platform. F5 supported Ansible collections, leveraging their IMPERATIVE REST API, consisting of more than 170 modules today. As with almost every major IT initiative today, the Data Center infrastructure automation landscape has changed where alignment between IT and business needs is required faster than ever before. Infrastructure teams are expected to work closely with their business stakeholders to empower them and decrease time to market. These requirements come with its own set of challenges. Cisco and F5 have been working closely to help their joint BIG-IP & ACI customers in their digital transformation, with the help of Ansible and F5’s BIG-IP Automation Toolchain (ATC). These capabilities, incorporated in our jointly announced solution F5 ACI ServiceCenter App, have made it easier to consume F5 BIG-IP application services while decreasing the dependency on L4-L7 domain operations skillset.. There is solid evidence for this. We’re continually working to make it easier for non-automation experts to leverage both BIG-IP and ACI.