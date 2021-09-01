Telecom Enterprise Services Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026| Ooredoo QSC, Orange Egypt, Emirates

According to the new market research report "Microgrid Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Connectivity (Grid Connected, Off-grid Connected), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), End Use (Commercial & Industrial, Remote, Utilities), Pattern, Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Microgrid Market is estimated to grow from USD 24.6 billion in 2021 to USD 42.3 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021–2026. The growth of the microgrid market is driven by factors such as rising focus on decarbonization by various end users and government, increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, growing adoption of microgrids for rural electrification, and rising instances of cyberattacks on energy infrastructures. Initiatives by governments of different countries to encourage the development of microgrids are also fueling the growth of the market.