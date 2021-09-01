Application Service Market is Booming Worldwide | Deloitte, Oracle, Accenture, Fujitsu, Infosys

According to the new market research report "Wireless Audio Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis Product, Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+Wi-Fi, Airplay), Application (Home Audio, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive), Functionality and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 69.6 billion in 2021 and to reach USD 153.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include a surge in global demand for infotainment devices and increased R&D expenditure by OEMs for the development of new and advanced wireless audio devices are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the wireless audio device market globally.