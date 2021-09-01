Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter

By Roger DuPuis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
TL Cares winner Michael Holloway of Wilkes-Barre, center, stands with a ceremonial check to commemorate his choice of The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter as recipient of a $1,000 donation under the TL Cares program. Pat Kernan | Times Leader
WILKES-BARRE — This week, it’s The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter that’s receiving $1,000 courtesy of the Times Leader as part of the TL Cares program, courtesy of the latest TL Cares winner, Michael Holloway of Wilkes-Barre. According to John Santa Barbara, American Red Cross Regional Philanthropy Officer for the Greater Pennsylvania Region, that donation comes at a time when it will be especially helpful, as Hurricane Ida prepares to bear down down on the state. Santa Barbara fully expects that the agency will be called upon to assist when the storm hits. “Hurricane Ida is not through with us yet, Pennsylvania will see significant rainfall with likelihood of major flooding by mid-week if the storm remains on the predicted course,” Santa Barbara said. “Keep an eye on your local forecasts, with 6”to 10” of rain in some areas.” Either way, the chapter is busy serving residents of nine counties in a range of ways all year long. Some statistics on its disaster relief efforts in NEPA for the Red Cross fiscal year ended June 30: • The Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to 220 disasters, assisted 867 individuals and provided $200,125 of direct financial assistance for these responses for our fiscal year 2021. • The chapter distributed over 300 smoke alarms during the year, collected over 20,000 pints of blood and engaged the services of 406 volunteers. “The American Red Cross could not continue to do the necessary work we do without the generous support of our donors,” Santa Barbara added.
About Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross Location: Main office, 256 North Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre; satellite offices located in Tunkhannock, Towanda and Stroudsburg. Mission: According to its website, “The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter serves residents of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne Counties. With a population of nearly 1 million people, our chapter provides food and shelter in emergencies, assists members of our armed forces and their families, teaches lifesaving skills, collects lifesaving blood, and so much more. All American Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.”
To donate: Visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania/about-us/locations/northeastern-pennsylvania.html or call 570-823-7161.

