Rule of law clause: the Greens call for an “Alliance of Parliaments” |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrussels (dpa) – In the dispute over possible procedures to cut EU funds for countries like Poland and Hungary, green politician Sven Giegold called for an “Alliance of Parliaments”. “The pro-European parties in the Bundestag must now support their colleagues in the European Parliament,” said the MEP for the German...

Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Esteban González Pons, in the shortlist of the European PP to preside over the European Parliament

The pandemic is still in the pipeline, the scars of the economic crisis associated with the coronavirus are still there and half of Europe is awaiting the result of the German elections on September 26, which will put an end to the Merkel era. But the EU is still a three-ring circus and it is increasingly clear that the summer break is behind us: that tangle of power and influence that usually is Brussels has been activated with the first skirmishes of a fight for the highest positions in institutions. The head of the European People’s Party, the German Manfred Weber, announced this morning his goal of leading the European People’s Party (EPP), and has ruled out that he is going to run for president of the European Parliament. The leaders of the EU agreed at the beginning of the legislature the presidency of the European Commission for the Conservatives (Ursula Von der Leyen), that of the Council for the Liberals (Charles Michel) and that of the European Parliament for the Social Democrats (David Sassoli) during two and a half years, and for the popular from 2022. Weber seemed the chosen one to succeed Sassoli. But his resignation opens up a complicated melon: the Social Democrats intend to keep their job, and a shortlist of names makes their way among the popular. The Maltese Roberta Metsola and the Dutch Esther de Lange are the two candidates that were mentioned so far in the corridors. The third name, which had not sounded so far, is that of an old acquaintance in Spanish politics: the Valencian Esteban González Pons, an exporter of the PP and former member of the Rajoy executive.
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

EU to seek daily fines against Poland over justice concerns

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union moved Tuesday to force Poland to comply with the rulings of Europe’s top court with plans to seek daily fines against the nationalist government in Warsaw in a long-running dispute over Poland's judicial system. In a rare move, the EU’s executive branch, the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Key Polish Ruling on Primacy of EU Law Delayed

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's Constitutional Tribunal again postponed on Tuesday a planned ruling on whether the country's constitution or European Union treaties take precedence, a verdict that could call into question the bloc's legal order. Proceedings, originally set for July, were adjourned until Sept. 22 following a motion from Poland's Human...
PoliticsRebel Yell

Left Bund: Union and FDP warn – Scholz calms skeptics |

Berlin (dpa) – Two and a half weeks before the federal elections, the Union and the FDP are maintaining pressure on the surprisingly strengthened SPD with the dispute over a possible left alliance. As Christians and Free Democrats fuel the debate with red-green-red warnings, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Lithuania Wants Sanctions on Belarus for Helping Migrants Cross to EU

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania has proposed that the European Union sanction Belarusian citizens and companies which it says are helping migrants cross into EU member states, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. Lithuania and neighbouring EU states Poland and Latvia have reported an increase in the number of migrants,...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress it needs to raise or suspend the debt ceiling as U.S. government is poised to run out of cash

As the U.S. government gets closer to being unable to pay its bills, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to act quickly to raise or suspend the debt limit. The divided Congress faces a growing list of urgent matters when it returns from recess later this month, but Democratic leaders said they must address the debt limit.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Greens vow to push for ‘tycoon tax’ if the next federal election results in a hung parliament

The Greens have vowed to push Labor to adopt a new 40% tax on the “super profits” of big corporations if the forthcoming federal election results in a hung parliament. The party’s so-called “tycoon tax” would target mining companies and other big corporations and would raise $338bn in revenue over a decade, according to costings by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) to be released on Monday.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Opinion - The European Parliament must not make the Farm to Fork strategy untenable for the agri-food sector

The ENVI and AGRI Committees of the European Parliament will vote on their draft report presenting their official reaction to the Farm to Fork strategy. While the first studies on the impact of the strategy launched by the Commission in 2020 show extremely worrisome trends, MEPs are planning to call for several additional objectives and targets for the Commission Strategy that would be simply untenable for the EU farming community.
Presidential ElectionRebel Yell

Interview with Annalena Baerbock: “I want the strongest Greens that ever existed” |

There are still two and a half weeks until the general election. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and her team are traveling across the republic these days on a tour bus. The aim is to gain ground against the SPD and the Union in numerous events, public debates and television appearances. By the end of the election campaign, Baerbock will have traveled around 14,000 kilometers. Thorsten Knuf and Dorothee Torebko also conducted this interview on the way – while traveling from Berlin to Rostock.
Politicsaudacy.com

Czechs pledge 530,000 euros to Lithuania for Belarus border

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Czech Republic pledged on Tuesday 530,000 euros to Lithuania to secure the its border with Belarus in the wake of thousands of migrants crossing over from the former Soviet republic. Lithuania, a European Union member country that sits on the 27 nation bloc's northeastern border,...
Presidential ElectionRebel Yell

Chancellor candidate Laschet will meet with President Macron |

Düsseldorf / Paris (dpa) – About two and a half weeks before the federal elections, French President Emmanuel Macron today receives Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) for a bilateral meeting. On Monday, the vice-chancellor and SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz was Macron’s guest at the Elysee. The Prime...
MarketsRebel Yell

Ancillary Services for Power Market 2021, Provides Detail Analysis by Share, Types, Applications and Future Opportunity by Growing Companies- Snowy Hydro, New York Independent System Operator, Elia Group, PJM

The report on the global Ancillary Services for Power market gives a comprehensive market survey based on the data form the years 2015 to 2021 and gives a forecast for the markets up to the year 2027. The study presents the key data from the market used in the study and analysis of the various aspects of the market. The market parameters and indicators have been used to study the data collected. The assessment period of the report extends from 2021 to 2027 with the forecast of the market based on the market trend analysis.

