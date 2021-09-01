The $70 Magicshine MJ 900S Bike Light Offers the Right Features, Delivers Quirky Performance [Review]

It’s still cool to dress for a ride like you don’t care about fashion. Prolly always will be. It allows us to take things a little less seriously, or at least look like we are. Throw on a no-fit black t-shirt (often with the sleeves chopped off), black jeans (jorts or full leg), and a pair of blown-out Vans. No gloves are allowed with this look. Kinda like all the unique punks with identical mowhawks, we can put a load of energy into looking like we don’t care what we wear. I know I have. “Chillin’ all day with my party vibes.” The look is a sensible budget move for some folks, but that’s likely not the case for everyone.