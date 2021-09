After more than a year stuck on dry land, Windstar Cruises is coming back with a vengeance. The luxury liner has just announced its longest cruise to date to make up for the time spent ashore during the pandemic. Dubbed the Grand European Bucket List Adventure, the lengthy voyage will take place over 79 days and span more than 20 different countries around the continent. Slated to depart in July 2023, the epic Euro trip is part of a new collection of global cruises designed to satiate those that have been starved for travel. The cruise kicks off in trendy Stockholm, Sweden,...