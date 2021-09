Venice at the start with the great Italian cinema and the return of the stars. From 1st to 11th September, with 5 of our directors in competition. Rome, 31 Aug. (askanews) – It will be the Italian Film Festival, with five films in competition directed by our directors, and the return of the great stars, the one to be held in Venice from 1 to 11 September. The festival, which this year sees Serena Rossi as godmother, will open with “Madres paralelas”, the new film by Pedro Almodovar, which will arrive at the Lido with its actress Penelope Cruz. And on the first evening the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will also be awarded to Roberto Benigni.