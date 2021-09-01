Cancel
Hot Hotels: NoMad London

By Jessica Burrel l
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve no doubt seen the lofty, light-filled atrium restaurant that forms the centre of NoMad London on Instagram; its soaring glass ceiling and shades of jade and sage have been a natural social media hit. But NoMad’s first foray across the Atlantic is so much more than a photogenic hotspot—this is a majestic, moody, considered, devastatingly chic hotel that’s full of history and artistry and magic, all waiting to be discovered steps away from Covent Garden.

