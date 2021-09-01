City holds back-to-school, bus safety event Saturday

LOCK HAVEN — Just like the name on one downtown store front implies, the bus really did stop here on Main Street Saturday. City Planner Abbey Roberts coordinated with Downtown Lock Haven, Inc., the Keystone Central School District and Susquehanna Trailways to hold a bus safety event. Susquehanna Trailways even provided one of the big yellow vehicles, parking it along Main Street for the afternoon to allow new students a chance to take a look at the large machine.