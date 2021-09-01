Cancel
Lock Haven, PA

Charter members of Typographical Union Honored at Banquet in 1960

Lockhaven Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive of the eight charter members of International Typographical Union 816 were honored at the 13th anniversary banquet of the union in April 1960. Shown with union president E. Ross Nevel, rear, and president of the Lock haven Express Printing Co. Frank D. O’Reilly, right, are Paul K. Klepper, J. Elmer Eyer, Mary Poorman, William A. Grugan and Charles W. Shultz. Including the three members not present, the group had a total of 291 years worth of service at The Express.

www.lockhaven.com

City
Lock Haven, PA
County
Union County, PA
