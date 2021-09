SPRINGFIELD – Illinois House Republicans say the supermajority Democrats’ game on ethics is like Mother Hubbard’s cupboard — empty. “I don’t have to state again the urgent need in Illinois for true and meaningful ethics reform,” said State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) during an online news conference Wednesday, “but this bill we may take up (Thursday) falls extremely short. We brought up many of our concerns with this bill in the debate on the House floor: suggestions like, why in the world in your bill are legislators allowed to lobby the city of Chicago?”