Back before he was a go-to fixture in Hollywood top-grossing films, Dwayne Johnson had millions of devoted wrestling fans tuning in to see him as The Rock. He’s referred to as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He wrestled for the WWE for eight years and won his first WWF Championship in 1998. He’s been long retired from wrestling since he left in 2004 to pursue an acting career. His acting career has been beyond successful, grossing over $10.5 billion worldwide. That includes a highly anticipated solo DC film as Black Adam.