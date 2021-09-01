Improving photosynthesis: the final frontier?
EAST LANSING, MI. – The famous Star Trek opening phrase, “to boldly go where no man has gone before” is apt to describe photosynthesis scientists toiling away in their labs today. Their gaze, however, is not turned toward the stars, but fixed on the microscopic. And their mission: to feed a global population that could reach 9 billion people by 2050. To accomplish such a feat, humanity needs a new agricultural revolution to continue boosting crop production.www.farmersadvance.com
Comments / 0