Improving photosynthesis: the final frontier?

(Can’t have one without the other) As a part of the Forestry Building display at this year’s state fair there was a very simple (as if anything chemical is simple) explanation of the relationship between photosynthesis and today’s hot forestry topic, forest carbon sequestering. In fact, I wanted to call the seedlings we were parting with “carbon sequestering units,” but that seemed a bit “Star Trek”-ish for some. In any case, a couple of points need to be made here related to just where and how these processes work, for as the title says, one can’t do without the other.