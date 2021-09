The beloved cult classic film The Rocketeer is getting a revival with an all-new Disney+ movie, The Return of the Rocketeer. The film will be produced by David and Jessica Oyelowo under their Yoruba Saxon banner with David potentially starring in the project. Ed Ricourt is set to write. According to Deadline, the film will have an all-new creative directive and Ricourt's story will focus on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the Rocketeer mantle.