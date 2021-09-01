Everything Coming To DC FanDome 2021

Earlier today came the first official tease from Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment about what fans can expect from DC FanDome 2021. Last year's event, the first in what appears to be a new annual tradition, brought us the first official look at footage from Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman and it's already been confirmed that the second trailer will debut this year. When confirming what projects would get the spotlight during FanDome 2021, DC specifically noted "An exclusive new trailer for The Batman" would be present in addition to "a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods." FanDome will kick off Saturday, October 16th beginning at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET.