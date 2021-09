Look out because there’s a new ‘it-drink’ in town, with a new style of wine taking Melbourne’s bottle shops by storm. As per The Herald Sun, the wine in question is called Piquette. A sustainably-made and low-alcohol alternatives, it might be wine but it comes with a much lower alcohol content, around the same as just one beer. And priced at just $20 a bottle, it’s been flying off the shelves, making it almost impossible to find in Melbourne anymore. That’s what happens you become the new ‘it-drink’.