Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Finding and using the right cybersecurity incident response tools

By Ran Harel, Principal Security Product Manager, Semperis
helpnetsecurity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnpacking the layers of a cyberattack is rarely a simple task. You need to analyze many potential entry points, attack paths, and data exfiltration tactics to reveal the scope of what took place—all while the culprits are potentially taking steps to cover their tracks. At some point, the investigation is...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Information Security#Cybersecurity#Bloodhound#Semperis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Retailhelpnetsecurity.com

22% of cybersecurity incidents in H1 2021 were ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks made up 22% of all reported cybersecurity incidents in the first half of 2021, according to recent analysis by CybSafe. CybSafe analysed data from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to uncover the number and nature of UK cybersecurity breaches reported to the body in 2020 and 2021. So...
BusinessTechCrunch

BreachQuest emerges from stealth with $4.4M to modernize incident response

The investment was raised from Slow Ventures, Lookout founder Kevin Mahaffey and Tinder co-founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen, who described BreachQuest as having a “disruptive vision and a world-class team.”. The latter is certainly true. BreachQuest is made up of former U.S. Cyber Command, National Security Agency and Department...
Softwareopensource.com

Use this open source tool for automated unit testing

Modernizing and transforming legacy applications is a challenging activity that involves several tasks. One of the key tasks is validating that the modernized application preserves the functionality of the legacy application. Unfortunately, this can be tedious and hard to perform. Legacy applications often do not have automated test cases, or, if available, test coverage might be inadequate, both in general and specifically for covering modernization-related changes. A poorly maintained test suite might also contain many obsolete tests (accumulated over time as the application evolved). Therefore, validation is mainly done manually in most modernization projects—it is a process that is time-consuming and may not test the application sufficiently. In some reported case studies, testing accounted for approximately 70% to 80% of the time spent on modernization projects [1]. Tackle-test is an automated testing tool designed to address this challenge.
Technologymakeuseof.com

5 Reasons to Use Collaborative Tools Instead of Email

Workplaces are getting increasingly digitized through automation and efficient alternatives. Even though emails have been useful for a long time, technology has introduced us to more direct and effective tools for communication and collaboration. You might be seeking tools that are more accommodating to collaboration. Perhaps, you are tired of...
Computerstechviral.net

15 Best Hacking Tools Used By Hackers and Pentesters

If you are interested in knowing about the best hacking software and tools, then you are in the right place. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best and top-rated hacking software and tools that you can use today. The list is entirely based on user reviews,...
Public Safetythreatpost.com

The State of Incident Response: Measuring Risk and Evaluating Your Preparedness

Grant Oviatt, director of incident-response engagements at Red Canary, provides advice and best practices on how to get there faster. The coronavirus pandemic presented the perfect opportunity for security teams to evaluate the state of their incident-response process. In fact, it highlighted the dire need to implement a more structured, detailed and well-practiced plan to sufficiently support organizations when suffering a cybersecurity incident.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

The cybersecurity of industrial companies remains low, potential damage can be severe

Positive Technologies released a research that examines information security risks present in industrial companies, the second-most targeted sector by cybercriminals in 2020. Among key findings, an external attacker can penetrate the corporate network at 91% of industrial organizations, and penetration testers gained access to the industrial control system (ICS) networks at 75% of these companies.
SoftwareCSO

How to find the right testing tool for Okta, Auth0, and other SSO solutions

If you have bought a single sign-on (SSO) product, how do you know that is operating correctly? That seems like a simple question, but answering it isn’t so simple. Configuring the automated sign-ons will require understanding of the authentication protocols they use. You will also need to know how your various applications use these protocols—both on-premises and SaaS—to encode them properly in the SSO portal.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a hardware security module for my business?

Protecting your data has never been more important, and the best way to do it is by using encryption keys. These keys should then be stored inside a hardware security module which secures and manages them. To select a suitable hardware security module for your business, you need to think...
Technologysecurityintelligence.com

Dissecting Sodinokibi Ransomware Attacks: Bringing Incident Response and Intelligence Together in the Fight

Ransomware actors are specializing, collaborating and assisting each other to conduct sophisticated attacks that are becoming increasingly difficult to prevent. Combating these groups effectively similarly requires a team approach — specialization, understanding tactics and techniques and how to counter them and cutting off activity at its source. Arguably, it has never been more imperative that cybersecurity specialists work together to counter a specific cyber threat.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Vulnerabilities allow attackers to remotely deactivate home security system (CVE-2021-39276, CVE-2021-39277)

A DiY home security system sold to families and businesses across the US sports two vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-39276, CVE-2021-39277) that, while not critical, “are trivially easy to exploit by motivated attackers who already have some knowledge of the target,” Rapid7 warns. About the vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-39276, CVE-2021-39277) The Fortress S03 WiFi Security...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Cyware CTIX Spoke allows ISAC/ISAO members to take necessary actions on ingested threat intelligence

Cyware unveiled CTIX Spoke, a dedicated threat intelligence processing and collaboration platform that enables ISAC/ISAO members to automatically ingest as well as share threat intelligence back with their ISAC/ISAO. CTIX Spoke allows ISAC/ISAO members to take necessary actions on ingested threat intelligence, thereby helping security teams achieve crucial threat visibility and better protect their infrastructure from advanced attacks.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Red Sentry’s pentesting platform automates penetration tests and runs them continuously

Red Sentry announced that its new pentesting platform allows companies to automate their penetration tests and run them continuously. Organizations typically undergo a pentest just once a year, leaving them vulnerable to cyberattacks and ransomware the other 364 days of the year. Red Sentry exposes security vulnerabilities and exploits automatically, before bad actors can breach a system.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

ReaQta Cyber Assistant autonomously handles alert and reduces false positives

ReaQta released a new version of its Autonomous Detection & Response Platform, ReaQta-Hive 3.6. This latest release optimizes the platform’s intuitive design for analysts and Managed Security Service Providers by leveraging AI innovations in an all-new autonomous alert management system: Cyber Assistant. Using deep graph learning, ReaQta pioneers its latest...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Granulate gProfiler provides support to Graviton processors to improve code quality

Granulate announced the latest addition to its gProfiler, which now provides support to Graviton processors. With this new addition to gProfiler, organizations running workloads on ARM-based Graviton instances can enjoy out-of-the-box, system-wide visibility down to the line of code with zero code changes, modifications, or heavy lifting required. gProfiler is...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Anomali XDR features extend visibility over a wider range of threat information sources

Anomali announced availability of its quarterly portfolio update. New XDR features and enhancements provide customers with the ability to align global threat intelligence with organizational security goals, extend visibility and integration over a wider range of threat information sources, detect threats with greater precision, and further optimize their response. “Organizations...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Riverbed NetProfiler enhances network cloud visibility to improve business productivity

Riverbed announced it added more critical cloud visibility and reporting capabilities to its end-to-end visibility solutions – including support of Azure NSG and AWS VPC flow logs. Key updates to the Riverbed Network Performance Management (NPM) portfolio delivers cloud visibility that is crucial to monitoring productivity and performance, as organizations continue to shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud network environments.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Why should enterprises invest in machine identity management tools?

More than 60% of organizations don’t hold full awareness of certificates and keys across their digital assets, according to a research from AppViewX. Over the course of the pandemic, as enterprises were forced to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, The report that surveyed 1,000 IT security decision makers across North America and EMEA, suggests many organizations also became unable to track the identities of all machines across their evolving IT networks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy