Rise in demand from the education sector, increase in trend of smart & torch-based devices, and rapid digitalization across the globe drive the growth of the global interactive whiteboard market. However, high cost of interactive whiteboard in comparison to traditional whiteboards and lack of preparation for technology in several underdeveloped nations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in focus toward adoption of new advanced technology and progressive development of digital content would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.