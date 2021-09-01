How do doctors choose their doctor?

These quick and non-invasive tests help your doctor determine if you have glaucoma, and how best to treat it. Glaucoma is known as the "thief of sight," because if it goes undiagnosed and untreated, it can cause vision loss. Add to that the fact that the disease typically has zero noticeable symptoms until damage to the optic nerve has already been done, and it makes perfect sense that eye doctors want you to go for a yearly eye exam and get screened. Even if you have perfect vision, your annual eye exam is a chance for the doctor to thoroughly explore your eyes and make sure there's nothing silent and pervasive (like glaucoma) going on.