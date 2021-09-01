Michael Conforto’s homer helps Mets sweep away Marlins

NEW YORK -- As he returned to the dugout following his fourth at-bat on Tuesday afternoon, Michael Conforto slammed his bat to the ground with both hands, raised it back up again, then jammed it into the bat rack in one of the most overt shows of frustration of his career. Conforto ripped his helmet off his head and fired that down as well. Then he ran his hand through his hair as he looked for answers in the sky, a scowl running across his face.