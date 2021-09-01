Cancel
Stocks end with tiny gains, enough to nudge Nasdaq to record

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks eked out some modest gains on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to another all-time high. The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended just 1 point higher, or less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq added 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.1%. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market. The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain. Energy prices ended mixed and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.

