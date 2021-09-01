Stocks end with tiny gains, enough to nudge Nasdaq to record
Stocks eked out some modest gains on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to another all-time high. The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended just 1 point higher, or less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq added 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.1%. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market. The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain. Energy prices ended mixed and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.herald-review.com
Comments / 0