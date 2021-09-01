CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT Wednesday. * At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Lacombe, Bush, Pearlington and Slidell Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
County
Washington Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
Washington Parish, LA
Government
City
Pearl River, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lacombe, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Covington, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Folsom, LA
City
Abita Springs, LA
City
Madisonville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#St Tammany Parish#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy