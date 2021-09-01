Amelia Hamlin asks for kindness amid Scott Disick, Travis Barker drama

Amelia Hamlin gave a brief response to the buzz surrounding her mom Lisa Rinna shading her romance with Scott Disick on the latest episode of ‘RHOBH.’. Amelia Hamlin, 20, is thankful for the “support” she’s getting following mom Lisa Rinna‘s dig at the model’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, 38. After Lisa, 58, threw some slight shade at her youngest child’s ongoing romance with Scott on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Paper Magazine mentioned Lisa’s comments again in an Aug. 26 Instagram post that featured a photo of Amelia ironically dressed as her famous mother. That post included a caption that said, “We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here,” and it caused the young model to seemingly finally address her mom’s opinions on her relationship.
Comments / 0