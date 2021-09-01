Amelia Hamlin asks for kindness amid Scott Disick, Travis Barker drama

Has Amelia Gray Hamlin finally had enough of Scott-baby-Mama-drama Disick? According to some sources, that answer is a resounding YES!. As reported by People, the famous couple spent Labor Day Weekend notably apart. "Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," a source revealed. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together." In a story posted to her Instagram account, Hamlin also seemingly confirmed the distance between the two when she shared a photo of herself lying down with the caption, "Day off. Wll [sic] be here all day for all inquiries plz reach out to my bed."