Amelia Hamlin asks for kindness amid Scott Disick, Travis Barker drama

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmelia Hamlin is looking to keep the peace as tension brews between boyfriend Scott Disick and drummer Travis Barker, whose PDA with Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is seemingly fueling drama between the two celebs. The 20-year-old model took to Instagram Tuesday, sharing photo of a man holding up a sign...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Sic#Pda#Poosh
