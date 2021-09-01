'Designing our future': Public invited to see potential plans for Cascade library
CASCADE, Iowa — Those who visited the Cascade Public Library Tuesday were able to catch a glimpse of potential library project plans. A SPARK workshop session was held all day Tuesday at the library, giving the public a chance to see potential library plans and provide input. Dubuque-based FEH Design staff spent the time sketching out plans for 30 prospective sites around the city.www.telegraphherald.com
