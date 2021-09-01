Recap: Dodgers Earn Comeback Win Against Braves
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell into a deficit but rallied behind power, a productive out and timely hitting for a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves to guarantee themselves a series victory. Walker Buehler didn't turn in his sharpest effort but managed to keep the Dodgers in the game throughout his seven innings of work. Buehler finished the night with two runs allowed on four hits and two, while collecting five strikeouts.www.dailydodgers.com
