Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Recap: Dodgers Earn Comeback Win Against Braves

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers fell into a deficit but rallied behind power, a productive out and timely hitting for a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves to guarantee themselves a series victory. Walker Buehler didn't turn in his sharpest effort but managed to keep the Dodgers in the game throughout his seven innings of work. Buehler finished the night with two runs allowed on four hits and two, while collecting five strikeouts.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former GM has pretty wild take on Cody Bellinger

It’s been a rough last couple seasons for Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger. He had a poor 2020 campaign and largely struggled in the playoffs. In 2021, he’s dealt with tough injuries and has only played in 66 games. The result? A .174 average and .574 OPS. It’s a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans can’t stop getting in fights in the stands (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers fans wouldn’t be Los Angeles Dodgers fans if they didn’t fight in the stands. It’s a right of passage. At the Dodgers-Braves game on Wednesday night, a group of fans opted to take frustrations into their own hands. Yes — we’re talking about a fan fight. Baseball...
MLBSanta Clarita Radio

All The latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the New York Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers want nothing to do with the self-imposed luxury tax “salary cap” that most MLB teams seem spooked by these days. Even so, though, we have no idea what’s ahead of us this offseason, as a new set of CBA talks between the union and MLB establishment looms.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Some Within MLB Believe Trevor Bauer May Be Suspended 2 Years

Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, but he has nevertheless remained in the spotlight amid allegations of sexual assault. Claims brought forth by a San Diego woman prompted the Pasadena Police Department to launch an investigation, and Major League Baseball to place Bauer on administrative leave while also conducting their own probe into the matter.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mark Prior, Justin Turner Taking Note Of Walker Buehler

Walker Buehler has taken over as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff despite the team also employing two future Hall-of-Famers who are still both great in their own right. While the 27-year-old has had success since joining the rotation in 2018, this season Buehler has taken another...
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Max Scherzer strikes out 13, leads Dodgers over Cardinals

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- National League Cy Young contender Max Scherzer threw 13 strikeouts and allowed one run over eight innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Scherzer allowed six hits and did not issue a walk in the 103-pitch...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Minor League recap: Mississippi launches seven homers to win 16-8 slugfest

There were some interesting storylines on the Atlanta Braves farm Thursday night. Jared Shuster made his Double-A debut for Mississippi and Vaughn Grissom made his High-A debut with Rome. Luke Waddell also was promoted to Mississippi, but his red-hot bat did not partake in what turned out to be a slugfest in Biloxi.
MLBgiants365.com

Recap: AJ Pollock Robs Manny Machado, Contributes At Plate In Dodgers’ Win Against Padres

Meeting for the first time in two months, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened a three-game series at Petco Park with a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres to keep pace with the San Francisco Giants in the National League West race. Julio Urias returned from the 10-day injured list on the first day he was eligible and held the Padres to just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings.
MLBWashington Post

Dodgers win a wild San Diego marathon game against the Padres

Wednesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres goes into the record books as a 5-3 win in 16 innings for L.A., But that doesn’t quite capture the epic nature of this 5-hour, 49-minute matchup. This San Diego marathon was the longest game since MLB adopted...
MLBDerrick

Urías 15th win, Dodgers end Braves' 13-game road win streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías earned his major league-leading 15th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers slugged four homers to beat Atlanta 5-3 Monday night, ending the Braves' franchise-record 13-game road winning streak. Mookie Betts homered on his bobblehead night after catching a ceremonial first pitch from his mother....
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Braves thump Giants, Dodgers lose

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have put an emphatic finish on their three-game series of National League division leaders. Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani in the fourth inning before the Braves completed a 9-0 rout of the Giants. Ian Anderson pitched well in his first...
MLBsacramentosun.com

Dodgers rally to complete sweep of Braves

Justin Turner hit a game-tying single in the eighth inning and AJ Pollock had a go-ahead single two batters later as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 4-3 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to sweep a three-game series. Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings while Max...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Defeat Braves, Pick Up Full Game On Giants

Julio Urias turned in a strong start and the Los Angeles Dodgers slugged four home runs to get back on track with a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers snapped the Braves’ franchise-record 13-game road winning streak. The Dodgers’ power display began with a solo shot from Max...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Fried, Braves to take on Scherzer, Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (70-61, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-49, second in the NL West) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.51 ERA, . WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Braves +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy