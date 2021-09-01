Cancel
Environment

Ida brings low severe weather threat to the Triad today

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago

Tonight: Rain Ends. Partly Cloudy. Low 65

Thursday : Partly Sunny. Cooler. Less Humid High 82.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Cool & Less Humid. High 82.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny Less Humid. High 84.

Related: Tracking Ida

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Ida continues to move away from North Carolina and the severe weather threat associated with Ida continues to move northeastward with it. The thick low level clouds have kept the Triad on the cooler side through the day and breezy at times.

Behind Ida, a cold front is expected to cross the region. This will lead to more showers and storms across the Triad through this evening. However, Thursday and Friday will feature lower temperatures and humidity. The comfortable conditions will stick around through Sunday. Weather conditions will gradually warm up to start next week, with temperatures increasing back to the upper 80s/low 90s.

The normal high is 85, and the normal low is 66.

