USA Gymnastics eyes $425M settlement with Nassar victims
USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The Indianapolis-based organization and hundreds of women who say they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that could put an end to years of litigation.
