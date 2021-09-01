Threat of Aquatic Invaders topic of talk

Western Maine Audubon plans to presents “What You Should Know About the Threat of Aquatic Invaders in Maine” with speaker Roberta Hill, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Hill is the invasive species program director for Lake Stewards of Maine. In this talk, she will address the following questions and more: What makes an organism invasive? What threats do invasive organisms pose to Maine’s native ecosystems? How do invasive aquatic species impact humans? What are the drivers behind introduction of invaders to Maine and the vectors exacerbating their spread within the state? What are some of the invasive species we are most concerned about here in Maine? What is Maine doing to address these concerns? Importantly, what can WE all do to help?