Clinton County, PA

Police News – Sept. 1

Lockhaven Express
 7 days ago

LOCK HAVEN — Tasha Sue Bryan, 49, of Monument Orviston Road, Beech Creek, was re-sentenced Monday at the Clinton County Courthouse for two counts of Theft. Bryan, dubbed the “Beech Creek Bandit” by some members of the public, was referred to as such by Clinton County District Attorney David A. Strouse on Monday while he argued for lengthy incarceration sentence before the Honorable President Judge Craig P. Miller. Strouse said several members of the community have contacted him directly complaining that Bryan has no remorse and asking the judicial system to hold her accountable. The DA asked the court to impose the statutory maximum 1-2 year sentence, while Bryan pleaded with court to let her serve any minimum sentence by way of house arrest with an ankle monitor.

www.lockhaven.com

