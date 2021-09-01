Asian stocks follow Wall St higher amid virus uncertainty

Cancel
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have gained as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant. Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 declined 0.1% from the previous day’s record but ended August with a 2.9% gain. Investor optimism about stronger U.S. corporate profits and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low is being tested by data showing the delta variant is weighing on economic activity.

Related
MarketsCNBC

European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool

LONDON — European stocks traded higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed nearly 0.8% by late-afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.7%...
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks slip as investors monitor the Fed, virus impact

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors wait for more guidance from the Federal Reserve and monitor the direction of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, 70 points or 0.2%, to 35,029 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.7%.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Largely Lower; Sanofi on Acquisition Trail

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely lower Wednesday, weighed by weakness on Wall Street overnight due to worries over slowing economic growth. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, but CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1% and the FTSE 100 futures contract in the U.K. fell 0.3%.
StocksDetroit News

Stocks slip as Fed report signals ‘downshift’ in economy

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows U.S. economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street ends lower, weighed down by Big Tech

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, spooked by worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy's recovery and on uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve may pull back its accommodative policies. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) both fell after helping push the Nasdaq to record highs...
Stocksabc17news.com

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows U.S. economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. The S&P 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite all fell. Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. Less risky investments, including consumer staples and utilities, made broad gains.
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Stock Markets Rise After Weak US Hiring Data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated. Wall...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Futures Edge Higher; Payrolls Put ECB in Focus

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to edge higher Monday, as investors digest a disappointing U.S. jobs report and the potential impact on Federal Reserve monetary policy as well as the global growth outlook. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher,...
Worldinvesting.com

Aussie Rally Pauses Ahead Of RBA

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Monday, after flexing some muscle last week. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7430, down 0.35% on the day. The currency shot up 1.94% last week, as investor appetite for risk improved, which was bullish for minor currencies like the Australian dollar. US Nonfarm...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Mixed at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved lower in early APAC trades on Monday, as major benchmark indices hold near record highs after a strong corporate earnings season boosted investor appetite, while market participants continued to rotate into growth-related stocks as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to hinder economic activity. During...
StocksUSA Today

Global markets and Wall Street futures rise after weak U.S. jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome...
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits another record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors await U.S. jobs numbers some appear to hope will be weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down economic stimulus. Tokyo advanced after Wall Street hit a record. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Mizuho Bank said investors are making “perverse bets” the latest U.S. hiring data will be weak enough to prompt the Fed to put off winding down stimulus that supports stock prices. Investor optimism had been boosted by strong U.S. corporate profits and the spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the more contagious delta variant and measures to stop it are weighing on business and consumer activity.
Stocksaudacy.com

Asian stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks slipped Thursday following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 27,742.29 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 1.6% to 25,293.14. The Shanghai Composite was down 1% at 3,504.49 in afternoon trading.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was little-changed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Businessinvesting.com

Shifting From Fed To ECB Taper Talks

US Nonfarm payrolls disappointed last Friday with only 235,000 jobs created in August. The US dollar sold off in an imminent response to the report but the greenback’s decline was limited after several days of weakness while bigger currency movements remained absent. Despite the weaker than forecast job growth, average...
Chinawcn247.com

Tiananmen vigil leaders defying police arrested in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Four leaders of the group that organized Tiananmen Square commemorations in Hong Kong have been arrested after refusing to cooperate in a national security investigation. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said the four were arrested Wednesday morning. The alliance organized candlelight vigils on the anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on protesters in Beijing in 1989. The vigil has been banned for the past two years, and authorities have cracked down on dissent following mass anti-government protests in 2019. The alliance rejected a request for details of the group’s operations and finances. Police warned that failure to comply could result in a fine and up to six months in jail.

