The Raiders drafted three players in the third round of the 2020 draft. Two of them have been let go without ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse. The move could be a transaction to clear a space to officially add linebacker K.J. Wright. Though Wright said last week he was joining Las Vegas, the team has not officially announced the signing.