Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. How much do you really believe in a rookie quarterback in his first game?. Mac Jones might turn out to be a special talent for the Patriots, but he’s about to get hit hard by a Miami defense that led the NFL in interceptions and was second in touchdown passes allowed. With a loaded secondary and a terrific group of corners, the Dolphins will be a master class in NFL reads in Game One.