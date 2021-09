While unable to deliver the kind of August they expected, the San Diego Padres know they at least can cause problems for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres are just 8-12 in August and now have 10 losses in their past 12 games after falling 5-2 to the visiting Dodgers on Tuesday. However, they provided a stiff challenge for their rival to the north, staying within a run over the first six innings and getting the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings.