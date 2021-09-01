Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

1 crew rescued, 5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes into sea

By Darryl Coote
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HQOZ_0bj4GORS00
A helicopter embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the seas off San Diego on Tuesday. File Photo by Will Tyndall/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Search and rescue operations have been dispatched to waters off the coast of San Diego in search of five missing crew members after their helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One crew member of the MH-60S helicopter has been found while the search continues for five others, the U.S. Third Fleet said in a statement.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," it said.

The MH-60S helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln crashed at 4:30 p.m. PST into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego while conducting routine flight operations, the Third Fleet said.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
177K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Us Coast Guard#San Diego#Rescue Team#Accident#Mh 60s#The U S Third Fleet#Nimitz#The Third Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Bayport, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Local attaches a chock and chain to a helicopter aboard U.S. Navy warship

Philippine Sea—On Aug. 9, Mineman 2nd Class Robert Dalton (right), from Bayport, N.Y., attaches the chock and chain to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 attached to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Accidentsinvesting.com

U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, Pacific Fleet says

(Reuters) -A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday. "An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while...
MilitaryThe Independent

Massive undersea explosion as US Navy tests aircraft carrier

Footage shows a huge underwater blast next to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as the US Navy tested the ship’s ability to withstand shocks and readiness under combat conditions. The carrier completed a final round of “full ship shock trials” off the Florida coast on Sunday, the Navy...
AccidentsFlight Global.com

Chief test pilot among crew lost on crashed Il-112V

Russian investigators have confirmed that three test crew members were lost in the crash of a prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport as it was conducting a flight between two airfields in Moscow. The twin-turboprop was operating a test flight from Kubinka to Zhukovsky, according to the federal Investigative Committee, which...
California StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here Is Why This Sailor Is Holding A Laser Fire Hose

The Navy has gone high-tech with firefighting drills on ships, which were stepped up after losing the amphibious ship USS Bonhomme Richard. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Fires are no laughing matter, especially on ships and submarines, where various factors can make them spread rapidly and be very difficult...
Aerospace & Defensedailyvoice.com

Pilot Killed In PA Plane Crash ID'd As Air Force Vet

The pilot who died in a plane crash Friday at a Pennsylvania airport has been identified as a 50-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran. Andy Travnicek was heading north in a T-6 Texan when the plane suddenly veered to the left and crashed into the grass and caught fire at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 12:35 p.m.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Navy pilots recall "unsettling" 2004 UAP sighting

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported on unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, more commonly known as UFOs. Whitaker interviewed two former Navy pilots, Cmdr. Dave Fravor and Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who said they witnessed something "unsettling" and unexplainable while flying over the Pacific Ocean in November 2004. Fravor is a graduate of the TOPGUN naval flight program. He was a commander of the F/A-18F squadron on the USS Nimitz at the time of the encounter.
Aerospace & DefenseWFMZ-TV Online

Russia Plane Crash

Prototype military plane crashes outside Moscow, kills 3. A prototype military transport plane has crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow, killing all three crew members on board, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation said. The new light military transport plane, Il-112V, crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for a landing at the Kubinka airfield 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Moscow, according to the company. Two test pilots and a flight engineer were aboard the plane, and none survived the crash. The Baza online news outlet posted a video in the messaging app Telegram of an airplane crashing into the woods after one of its engines caught fire.
MilitaryNavy Times

Sailor of the Year 2021 changed how the Navy dealt with COVID-19

Were it not for Navy Cmdr. Niels Olson, the Navy’s response to last year’s COVID-19 outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt could have been much more difficult. The soft-spoken pathologist ran Naval Base Guam’s testing laboratory during the chaotic spring and summer months of 2020, when roughly a quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy