For Black girls, in particular, the struggle for equality starts early – in school hallways and classrooms, where disciplinary actions often are disproportionately harsh. In Missouri, according to analysis by the American Civil Liberties Union, African American girls are five times more likely to be arrested in school than their white classmates. In other states, it’s as much as 11 times. More than misbehavior, studies place blame on how the girls’ behavior is judged and the fact that similar behaviors are treated differently.