Outdoor Adventures Require Energy, Focus, And Detailed Planning. Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or looking for ways to burn some fat in the great outdoors, you will need to be fully planned for both. Outdoor trips can be exciting and a great source to relieve some stress. Put all the grind of the urban world behind you and enjoy what nature has prepared for you. However, this beautiful trip can turn into a horrible one when you have not packed and planned properly for it. For example, overlooking the weather forecast before your trip and being stuck in a storm when you are in the middle of wild nature is not going to be a happy trip to remember.