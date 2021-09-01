Harley Quinn’s Big Scene In ‘The Suicide Squad’ Almost Played To Another Song

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is filled with iconic characters from DC Comics ranging from Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) to Bloodsport (Idris Elba) with many more in-between. Gunn even created two new members of Task Force X, T.D.K AKA The Detachable Kid (Nathan Fillion) and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), the daughter of the already-existing Ratcatcher (Taika Waititi). One comics character who has become a fan-favorite of the film is Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian. Gunn previously said of the character, "I went and looked online, 'Who’s the dumbest DC character of all time?' and it was Polka-Dot Man. We’ve turned that character who’s a sad, pathetic character into a character who’s depressed because people think he’s stupid. He has a very tragic story that you learn about throughout the film – to be able to add depth to characters who are thought of as the silliest is a fun thing for me to do." Gunn ended up writing the part specifically for Dastmalchian, a fact the actor talked about in a recent interview with Vulture.