Personal Finance

HDFC Smartbuy Gyftr voucher earning reduces from 10X points to 5X points from September 1, 2021

By Ajay
 7 days ago
HDFC Bank has been long offering a large number of points for anyone who uses their white-labelled Smartbuy website to buy almost anything under the sun. A few years ago, they launched a white-labelled gift voucher service as well, along with Gyftr, where you could get 10X points up to the maximum bonus points limit of the card as prescribed by HDFC Bank. This effectively meant you could get up to 33% cash back on over 150 brands, as long as you purchased the vouchers before you used them for your purchase. I never thought the gift voucher business would be very lucrative, but it, sure enough, was for American Express to also launch a similar site.

